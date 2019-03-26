Cricket tournament, tug of war held in Raipur to enhance voter awareness

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Raipur district administration organised a cricket tournament and tug of war competion on Monday to create awareness about voting. The program was held under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program of Election Commission of India. The event saw an attendance of Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shaikh, Raipur Election Commissioner Govind Ram and CEO Zila Panchayat Durg Gaurav Singh. Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign is a flagship program of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting vote literacy in India.