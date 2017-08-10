Cricket: A tool for composite nationalism

India, a vast and diverse country, is riven by a flotilla of factors: caste, religion, language, ethnicity, regionalism, among others. The political parties and various groups often use these cynically to drive a wedge among the masses. Diversity, always India’s USP, now frequently manifests itself as a bane. A welter of insurgencies in various parts of the country, differences over regional identities, polemics on linguistic supremacy, caste/religion strife etc bear testimony to this fact. The exposition is not always explicitly virulent, at times it is subliminal.

View photos

Cricket is the only ‘religion’ in the nation which is a unifier and is largely syncretic in nature. People across the nation rise above all differences and disagreements to cheer for the Indian cricket team. One doesn’t discriminate while rooting for for R Ashwin or Virat Kohli; Ajinkya Rahane or Mohammed Shami. All identities converge into an Indian one. Cricket is a sigil of collective euphoria in times of triumph. It also impels cumulative despair when defeat hits home. The schismatic elements become transiently tangential. Here is a sport that has done more than most leaders to bridge the chasm between people and lent them a common cause to rally around.

It is an institution, despite many flaws and failings of the board that runs it, which is truly transcendental. It is almost a microcosm of India’s colorful cultural tapestry. Cricketers cutting across regions and religions collaborate with a single-minded motto of bringing sporting glory to the nation. It is a beatific reflection of cosmopolitan companionship and pluralistic synergy – values that underpin the Indian republic. It is perhaps quixotic to expect that cricket can resolve complex political and social problems, but it does inspire a sense of belonging among disparate groups and unites them, even if ephemerally, through common sentiments.

View photos

Like all other institutions, cricket has had moments of crisis when its moral credos and fundamental ideals were under threat. The scourge of match fixing, in particular, did severely dent its stature in the minds of people. The pantheon was in danger of being pummeled into a pariah. But it has withstood adversity with admirable resolve and has, over the years, once again regained its virtuous veneer. On the administrative front, though, the path to redemption is underway.

None can hate with more intensity than those who love. It is almost improbable even for ‘cricketing Gods’ to always measure up to the hallowed pedestal they’re placed upon. Hence, when they, on occasions, come a cropper at critical junctures, astounding fury is unleashed upon them. The chafed devotees tear into their ‘Gods’ and reduce them to mere mortals. A few even resort to burning effigies, shouting slogans and assailing their homes. Then there is the stifling suspicion under which a particular segment of people are put every time India locks horns with Pakistan. Their loyalties are questioned under the garb of ‘nationalism’.

Cricket and nationalism are symbols of inclusive ethos. Infusing them with vituperative fervor or rendering them with a religious tinge is akin to blotting their copybook. Let them not become the last refuge of scoundrels. Instead, their spirit and subtext must be comprehended, celebrated and channelized constructively. Like CLR James profoundly expounded in his seminal book ‘Beyond The Boundaries’ – ‘What do they know of cricket who only cricket know.’

Don’t miss: Independence Day Special 2017