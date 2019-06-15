Cricket superfans Sudhir, 'Chacha' come together to celebrate ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan duel of World Cup will be held Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 16 and fans can't hold themselves back. Sudhir, known as one of the most enthusiastic fans of Indian Cricket Team and Pakistan's diehard fan 'Chacha' celebrated in Manchester ahead of match. Selected fans from other countries also joined them. �We should see cricket as cricket and not as war, whoever plays better will win", said Sudhir.