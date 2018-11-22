Cricket is metaphor for business: Prez Kovind at Australian Financial Review Summit

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his second leg of two-nation tour of Australia and Vietnam, said that Australia and India are united by shared passion for cricket and cricket is also a metaphor for business. "They say cricket is a metaphor for life. I believe it's also a metaphor for business. Australian business-persons and investors looking towards business in India should borrow from the methods of cricketers", said President Kovind at Australian Financial Review's India Business Summit.