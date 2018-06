Kuala Lumpur, June 10 (IANS) Six-time record defending champions India suffered a three-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the final of the Women's Asia Cup cricket tournament at the Kinrara Academy Oval here on Sunday.

After India scored 112/9, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's 56, Bangladesh managed to get over the line in the final ball of their innings.

--IANS

pur/bg