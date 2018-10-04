Cricket fraternity hails Prithvi's historic knock

Rajkot, Oct 4 (IANS) As young Prithvi Shaw set the cricketing world on fire with his scintillating maiden Test ton on Thursday, several ace cricketers applauded the 18-year-old for achieving the remarkable feat.

The Mumbai cricketer made his debut at the age of 18 years and 329 days to become the seventh youngest batsman in the history of Test cricket to have scored a century.

Meanwhile, Prithvi also became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut. The right-handed opener took just 99 balls to achieve the rare feat, which was laced with 15 boundaries.

Congratulating Prithvi, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI."

The former attacking India opener also praised the teenage cricketer and said: "It's been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI"

"Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also not behind to applaud Prithvi and tweeted: "What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! ?? Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw."

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif termed the 18-year-old as a player of long-run and tweeted: "This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI."

