Cricket Dreams & Crisis: What A Young Kashmiri’s Story Tells Us

Amid the action-packed drama and high-voltage geopolitics of Kashmir, here’s something different. It normally wouldn’t make news, for it’s simply about a sudden jolt to the aspirations of one young man.

Shabir Ahmad Nengroo, who is generally called ‘Lefty’, owing to his impressive left-handed batting skills, has played under-23 Ranji matches and even an international match for India. He had great dreams of playing more of both.

But he is at a wrenching crossroads after his father, a lorry driver with no savings, died in August 2020, following a sudden heart attack.

His death has left Shabir with the responsibility of caring for his mother and younger siblings.

View photos Shabir ‘Lefty’ posing with the special helmet that he received from Irfan Pathan, with his parents (on either side). More

As it is, family poverty has meant that the 24-year old’s trajectory is way behind what it might have been. Now, it might just plummet.

Kashmir’s Poor Are The Ones Who Seek Peace & Prosperity

Shabir’s story is important precisely because he hails from near the bottom of the socioeconomic rungs of Kashmir’s society.

My survey of several thousand youth across the Valley, published in ‘The Generation of Rage in Kashmir’, established that those who live in the poorest families and in the most remote areas are the most likely to want peace and opportunities for prosperity.

Ironically, I found that sons of high-salaried government officers, so-called mainstream politicians, and others among the elites of the state establishment often had the most strongly anti-State views. This category is eloquent, voluble, and brassily confident. Since they are savvy about the media and social media, their narratives get huge traction.

View photos Shabir ‘Lefty’ on a poster More

Of course, those who shout the loudest not only attract the most attention, they also get the most care from the State. Those who go quietly about their lives, working hard to make a career in a field such as cricket, get short shrift.

Take Shabir. He lives in Pulwama, which has emerged as the hotbed of resentment and rebellion over the past decade.

Shabir concentrated on his batting skills instead, and earned high praise from district authorities as well as big names in cricket. He proudly shows pictures of himself with Irfan Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohit Sharma, Enamul Haq Bijoy of Bangladesh, and several other big names.

View photos Shabir ‘Lefty’ with the Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. More

Story continues