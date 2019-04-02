Cricket coach held for running illegal betting racket

Vadodara, April 2 (IANS) A former coach of the Indian women's cricket team was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly running a betting racket on IPL in his cafe, police said.

Crime Branch officials were keeping a watch for two days on the suspicious activities in the Cafe Stock Exchange, owned by Tushar Arothe, and situated behind a police outpost.

When the police raided the place, an IPL match was being projected live on the big screen in the cafe and around 35 people were present. According to the police, Arothe was taking bets from youngsters on IPL matches and Android application 'CrickLive' was used to place the wagers.

A former Ranji and India (I) team playher, Arothe had set up the cafe for his son Rishi. According to the police, Rishi Arothe is also suspected of involvement in the racket.

Police have, so far, arrested a total of 19 persons including Arothe and Hemant Patel, the manager of the cafe.

Police has also confiscated cash and valuables worth Rs 14,39,960 including 21 cell phones.

