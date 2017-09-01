Cricket Has Become a Gambling Game, Says Former Sri Lankan Captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Ranatunga blamed the administrative mess that has led to the downfall of Sri Lankan cricket.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga never shies away from making explosive comments. He has yet again made some scathing remarks about the Sri Lankan cricket.

Speaking to Indian Express, the former captain said “I think the worst part is, to tell you honestly, our administration is very poor. Cricket is run by gamblers and cricket has become a gambling game. So you can’t blame the players.”

“I don’t agree with some of the things happening today, but unfortunately we don’t have a single person who has played international cricket in the cricket board. Some of these administrators were kept out for a long period by the former regime, because they were not suitable. That’s where the entire thing has gone wrong”, he added.

Sri Lanka are currently hosts to India and trail the 5-match ODI series 4-0 with the last match to be played on Sunday.

Ranatunga has remained vocal of his team’s poor performance against India. He even went on to say that he is disgusted at the way the Sri Lankan cricket is administered and he has stopped watching the national team playing cricket.

Earlier in July, the former Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had alleged that the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka hosted in Mumbai was fixed and demanded a probe into the matter.