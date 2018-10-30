Creed 2 to release in India on November 30

Good news for Rocky film series fans as Sylvester Stallone's 'Creed 2' will release in India on November 30. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to twitter and announced the date, �Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone... #Creed2 to release on 30 Nov 2018... New poster.� Directed by Steven Caple Jr., 'Creed 2' is a sports drama film. It is a sequel to 'Creed' and the eighth instalment in the Rocky film series. It stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.