Credit Goes Completely to Hardik Pandya; he Has Turned His Career Around, Says Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: After his match-winning performance against Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI) in Indore praises are pouring in from all over for the young all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than former Indian batting stalwart and current India A coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who has coached Pandya during his stint with the India A side, said that it is Pandya who has turned around things in his career.

“A good example about Hardik from my perspective is, he’s willing to play situations and not just the natural game we often speak about. Credit goes completely to him. He’s the one who has actually turned his career around. It’s not about playing just the one way you want to play,” Dravid was quoted as saying by ESPN.in.

The former Indian cricket also said that Pandya’s ability to play as per situation shows that he is mature.

“If he bats at four, he bats in a particular way. If he bats at six, he bats in a particular way. Tomorrow, he may bat at 80 for 4, like he did in the first ODI with Dhoni. That shows maturity and that’s what you want to see,” he said.

Dravid like always believes there is no concept of the natural game and one should be prepared to face any situation.

“This concept of ‘play your natural game’, which I hear all the time, frustrates me because there’s no such thing in my belief as ‘natural game.’

“It’s only about how you play different situations. Are you good enough to play when the score is 30 for 3, or 250 for 3? Are you good enough to bat when you go in first over or are you good enough to go in first ball after lunch? You have to learn to bat differently in different conditions, and if you can do that like Hardik is showing at the moment, those would be signs of a developing cricketer, someone who can make consistent contributions and not someone who is a one-off, who can produce brilliance once in a while. The aspiration and challenges set for a lot of India A players is to be all-weather players, all-situation players, all-condition players,” Dravid said.