Create rule mandating players to stand during national anthem: Trump calls on NFL

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], Sep 26 (ANI): The United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the National Football League (NFL) to change rules to prohibit kneeling during the national anthem.

"The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!" Trump Tweeted.

Earlier today, in a series of Tweets Trump took a jibe at the National Football League (NFL) league and its players and said ratings of the game go high before it starts, as people want to know that whether the players are again disrespecting the nation or not.

"Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!" Trump tweeted.

Trump pointed to boos when the Dallas Cowboys knelt before the national anthem on Monday night, saying there was "Great anger."

"The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger. But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!" Trump said in a series of tweets.

Across the country, dozens of NFL players have been taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before their Sunday games.

Their protests come as Trump renewed his criticism of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem in protest over perceived social injustices. (ANI)