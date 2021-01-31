Need to Create New Platform for Stories on India's Freedom Struggle by Young Writers: PM on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 73rd episode of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday urged young writers to pen down stories about India's freedom fighters and their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

"I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends to write about our freedom fighters and events associated with the freedom struggle. I urge them to write books about tales of valour during the freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement," said Modi in his monthly radio programme, the first for this year.

The Prime Minister also spoke about developing a platform where leaders and those have studied deeply on subjects like Indian heritage and culture can come together to create a new discourse in the country. He further added that such writings will be the ideal tribute to freedom fighters to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

"It is very important that we preserve the saga of their struggles for our sake and their memories and for this we can write about them to keep their memories alive for generations to come. We have to fully help such emerging talents. This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and to use their literary skills more and more. Information about this can be accessed from the website of the Ministry of Education," said Modi on Sunday.

BJP national spokesperson Amit Maiviya called it a "lucrative scheme" and tweeted, "During #MannKiBaat, Prime Minister spoke about a platform to create next generation thought leaders and writers… Let’s build the ecosystem!"