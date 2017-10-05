Would like to create history, says India U-17 coach Matos

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) India chief coach Luis Norton de Matos on Thursday said his wards would like to create history when they take on the field against the United States in their first match of the Under-17 football World Cup here on Friday.

Matos said the players are positive ahead of their opening match and will give their 100 per cent on the field.

Debutants India have been placed in Group A along side Colombia, two-time winners Ghana and the US.

"In our group Colombia, US and Ghana are the three teams of big level and as a coach I am preparing my boys very well. Our players know what will they find tomorrow but football is a game where unexpected things happens," Matos said.

"I know everything about United states and they are way stronger than us but we gonna fight for that little possibility to make things different and would really like to make history for the Indian football. Players are also involved in the process," he added.

India is hosting the World Cup for the first time. When asked about the excitment among the players and the coaching staff, Matos said: "Yes it is a big event for India and I am very excited as Indian people like football.

"We are working very hard because this is the first step for the future and I am very happy to be a part of it."

Defender Boris Singh Thangjam will miss the contest against the US due to the red during the last group stage match against Iran in the AFC U-16 meet in 2016.

When asked about his replacement, Matos said: "When I signed the contract I knew he will miss the match due to the red card so we have already made solution for this problem and working hard on it."

The coach also mentioned that his wards lack experience but the good thing is that they are very focused.

"We lack experience. In countries like Portugal, US you find a seven-year-old kid playing the game and when they come to the World Cup they already have 10 years of experience and In India we are lacking in this part.

"The good thing about these players are that they are focused and can implement the idea given to them. The negative thing is that they need to built the possibility to score.

"If other players have chance they score one in every three chance given but when it comes to India we take seven chances butt his is the process and will get improve by time," he added.

India skipper and central midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who was also present at the pre-match conference is also excited for the meet and said it is good to see that everyone is supporting us.

"It is good for us because celebrities and other people are supporting us. So we also give our 110 per cent on the field," he said.

--IANS

