Crammed schedule has left team India short of preparation ahead of SA tour, says Virat Kohli

Ahead of Indian Cricket team's South African tour in January, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli complained that the schedule is so crammed that the team is not getting enough time to prepare themselves for the series. While addressing a press conference Kohli stated that the team would have done better preparation if they had got at least a month's off but instead they have got only a few days to prepare. "We have no choice but to be in game situation, but right now we need to make do with what we have"Kohli added.