CPR awareness a big challenge in India, say medical experts

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association is reaching out to more then one million people for creating awareness on Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)- a lifesaving technique that is useful at times when breathing or heartbeat of a person has stopped.

IMA President Dr J A Jayalal said that building awareness on the CPR amongst lay people especially auto drivers, police, teachers and social service teams is the priority.

"July 27th is observed as CPR Day. Building awareness on CPR to common people especially auto drivers, police, teachers and social service teams are the priority. Utilise your resources in IMA and do organise a minimum of one programme to educate and upskill our society," he said.

"IMA is working with Indian Resuscitation council to reach out to a minimum of one million people with this skill on CPR. Let us train one person, who knows he may help one of our relatives to get back their life in the time of distress," he added.

Dr Rakesh Garg, Honorary Scientific Director, Indian Resuscitation Council said that CPR is an easy skill and can be learnt easily with small training by an expert instructor.

"A blockage in the blood vessels of the heart may obstruct the blood flow to the heart. The heart muscle is deprived of oxygen supply and starts dying. This is not cardiac arrest but can lead to SCA," he said.

"The victim can die if immediate (within initial few minutes) CPR is not given after cardiac arrest. Any bystander/layman can help to save lives by following the steps below in case they witness a sudden cardiac arrest by initiating CPR - Compression Only Life Support. This is an easy skill and can be learnt easily with small training by an expert instructor. Each of one us can save a life. Your two hands can save a life. Indian Resuscitation Council (IRC) works on the vision of - Let us make every citizen a Live Saver," Dr Rakesh Garg added.

Dr Siddha SC Chakra Rao, Chairman of Indian Resuscitation Council said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also introduced CPR as a foundation course.

"We started a Make in India Program. Developed Indian Resuscitation guidelines. In 2018, we trained 2.25 lakh school children and laypersons. We are creating awareness for about 50 million every year through social media, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, pamphlets. The NMC has introduced CPR as a foundation course for all 1st-year medical students. CBSE has included CPR in their curriculum," he said. (ANI)