CPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders Win Second title, Beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 3 Wickets

Kevin Cooper smashed 14-ball 29 to take his side to a title win at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

New Delhi: In a thrilling final of Carribean Premier League 2017, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets to clinch their second title. Chasing paltry 136, Knight Riders were 90/7 at one one stage but Kevin Cooper smashed 14-ball 29 to take his side to a title win at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Opting to field first, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan owned Trinbago Knight Riders’ bowlers did an amazing job to restrict the opponents to 135/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Scantlebury-Searles provided his team unimpressive start as he removed Chris Gayle (1) and Mohammad Hafeez (5) inside four overs to leave St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 11 for two.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 65 for five.

Jonathan Carter and Carlos Brathwaite then brought some stability to St Kitts and Nevis side with a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket and took their side past the 100-run mark.

Carter (21) however fell to Ronsford Beaton in the penultimate over.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi then smashed Dwayne Bravo for couple of sixes and a four as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 21 runs in the last over. Nabi and Brathwaite finished unbeaten on 18 and 30 respectively.

For Knight Riders, Searles and Cooper picked two wickets each.

TKR’s chase then got off to a poor start with Sheldon Cottrell removing Sunil Narine (3) and Bravo (0) early.

With Knight Riders looking comfortable, Hafeez struck twice in space of two overs to bring his side back in the contest. Hafeez dismissed Colin Munro (29) and Darren Bravo (1) to lead TKR at 53 for four.

Things got worse for TKR when Hamza Tariq (18), Daniel Christian (8) and Scantlebury-Searles (2) fell in quick succession. Out of these three wickets to fall, Tabraiz Shamsi accounted for Tariq and Searles.

Winning Moments





It was then the unbeaten partnership of 46 runs for the eight wickets between Denesh Ramdin (26*) and Cooper that helped Knight Riders lift their second CPL title.

Needing 22 off the last two overs, TKR scored the required runs in the penultimate over which was bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus.