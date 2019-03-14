CPI (M) has to realise that their ideology is defunct: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) - led government over their role during Kerala floods while addressing Congress workers in Kozhikode, Kerala. He said, "I want to ask CPI (M) where they were when Kerala was facing floods? I want to ask CPI (M) what they did for the 10,000 families affected by floods. The only thing CPI (M) is capable of doing is acting violently. When it comes to job creating, CPI (M) has no answer." He added, "I think it is going to take some more time for the CPI (M) to realise that their ideology is defunct. They are grasping at straws."