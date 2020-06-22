CPI(M) Leaders Raised Anti-Army Slogans? No, Images Are Morphed

Morphed images of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury are being circulated online with a claim that they raised slogans against the Indian Army and supported China after the recent face-off in the Galwan Valley.
However, the original images prove that the photographs are from the protest that the party had organised across India on 16 June demanding a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for families outside the income tax bracket for a period of six months, free distribution of 10 kg of food grains, provision of 200 days’ employment under MNREGA among other things.
CLAIM
The image has been shared on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Karat and Yechury were raising anti-army slogans.
Also Read: Times Now Airs Fake WhatsApp Forward on Death of 30 Chinese Troops
The Quint also received a query about it on its WhatsApp helpline number.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a Google reverse image search we came across the pictures that were uploaded by CPI(M)’s official Twitter account on 16 June. As opposed to the viral images, the posters spoke about demands that included cash transfer and free food grains to individuals.
We also did a Google search regarding the protest and came across news reports on the protest.
Clearly, the images have been morphed to prove that the two leaders raised anti-army slogans.
Also Read: Stand With India? Netizens Fall For Fake Accounts of World Leaders
(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.