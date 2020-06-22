CPI(M) Leaders Raised Anti-Army Slogans? No, Images Are Morphed

Morphed images of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury are being circulated online with a claim that they raised slogans against the Indian Army and supported China after the recent face-off in the Galwan Valley.

However, the original images prove that the photographs are from the protest that the party had organised across India on 16 June demanding a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for families outside the income tax bracket for a period of six months, free distribution of 10 kg of food grains, provision of 200 days’ employment under MNREGA among other things.

CLAIM

The image has been shared on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Karat and Yechury were raising anti-army slogans.

An archived version of the post can be found here More

An archived version of the post can be found here More

Also Read: Times Now Airs Fake WhatsApp Forward on Death of 30 Chinese Troops

The Quint also received a query about it on its WhatsApp helpline number.

WHAT WE FOUND

On conducting a Google reverse image search we came across the pictures that were uploaded by CPI(M)’s official Twitter account on 16 June. As opposed to the viral images, the posters spoke about demands that included cash transfer and free food grains to individuals.

Brinda Karat’s photograph has been morphed to change the text on the board (left); Brinda Karat’s original image (right). More