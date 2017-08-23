CPI-M gives Rs 10 lakh to Junaid's family

Faridabad, Aug 23 (IANS) The CPI-M on Wednesday held a solidarity meet at Junaid Khan's home in Khandawali village in Faridabad district in Haryana and handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family.

Junaid, 16, was stabbed to death and his two brothers Hasib, 21, and Shakir, 23, injured when a group of people attacked them inside a crowded train following a dispute over a seat.

The incident took place at Ballabgarh railway station in Haryana on June 22, just ahead of Eid.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) politburo member Brinda Karat and Haryana state Secretary Surinder Malik handed over two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Junaid's parents Jalaluddin and Saira on behalf of Kerala state committee of CPI-M.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met the family last month during his visit to Delhi. At that time, Saira had expressed her desire to start a school for girls in the village and name it after Junaid.

Karat said the money was just a token of "strong feeling of solidarity" and criticised the alleged subversion of justice as she said four of the six accused are already out on bail.

The Haryana government had also announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family.

