CPI(M), civilians protest against scrapping Article 370 across India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers staged protest in Kolkata and AP's Vijayawada after Centre revoked Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party. CPI (M) workers alleged that BJP has denied legal rights of people of JandK. People also came out against the revocation of Article 370 in Bengaluru. They held banners that stated 'This is the Death of Democracy'. They opposed the move terming it 'unconstitutional'.