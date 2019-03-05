CPI(M) announces pre-poll alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, to contest on 2 seats

In a bid to give tough competition to the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has joined hands with the DMK. "In the upcoming Parliament Elections, to defeat BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, CPI-M has made an agreement with DMK. We have allied on 2 parliamentary constituencies out of 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry," CPI (M) leader K Balakrishnan told ANI. Other regional parties in Tamil Nadu, DMDK and MDMK also held respective party meetings to strategize their plans for the Lok Sabha elections.