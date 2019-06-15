CPI leaders hold shirtless protest, accuse KCR of encouraging defections in Hyderabad

The leaders and members of Communist Party of India (CPI) organised a shirtless protest in Hyderabad on Friday. They accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of encouraging Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) defections. The protest was led by CPI National Secretary Narayana which began at AITUC office at Liberty Statue and agitators marched to the Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund. The protesters were detained by police and later released. The allegations came after as many as 12 out of the 18 MLAs of Congress party joined the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). On June 6, the 12 Congress MLAs had met the Telangana Assembly Speaker to join TRS.