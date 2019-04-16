CPI candidate for Inner Manipur Nara Singh conducts roadshow on final day of campaign

On the final day of campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha polls, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency M Nara Singh conducted a roadshow in his constituency. After the roadshow, Singh said, "There is an upsurge especially among young people, they want to support me and they suggested that they wanted to have a roadshow because today is the last day so I thought its better. People are coming from various walks of life and they have voluntarily come out with their vehicles. They have judged themselves according to whatever changes they have seen, changing sides, deceiving people. People want such kind of a man who has got stable mind with a solid ideology. I have felt such kind of expression, I think I have started the success of my political career now." Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held for one out of two seats on April 18. Voting for Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency was held on April 11.