CPEC may create more India-Pakistan tension: UN report

Islamabad, May 24 (IANS) The India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir is a matter of concern, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may create further tension between the two countries and ignite political instability in the South Asia region, a UN report has said.

The report released by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) on Tuesday said instability in Afghanistan could limit the potential benefits of transit corridors to population centres near Kabul or Kandahar, Dawn online reported.

'The Belt and Road Initiative and the Role of Escap' report was prepared at China's request and covers the six economic corridors spanning Asia, Europe and Africa, it said.

CPEC holds the promise of closer trade, investment and energy cooperation between the two countries, as it creates alternative maritime trade routes for China and its trading partners, it said.

According to the report, CPEC could serve as the "driver for trade and economic integration" between China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Afghanistan and other central Asian nations.

