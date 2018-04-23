CPEC has become a reality: Pakistan PM

Islamabad, April 23 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a reality and provided the country with a platform to achieve development, prosperity and poverty alleviation.

Abbasi made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a two-day CPEC Summit and Expo 2018, jointly organised by the country's English daily Dawn and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform in Karachi.

He said that "three years ago CPEC was unheard of, today it is known globally", adding that "two major environment- friendly power projects had already started production and the third one was near its completion".

Abbasi told the audience that speedy work was in progress on transmission lines, highways and motorway networks, railways, agriculture, advanced technology, special economic zones and Gwadar port.

He said the CPEC, which adheres to the vision of "a community of shared future for all humankind", has become the visible part of China's Belt and Road Initiative which will push for development through connectivity along ancient Silk Road trade routes.

The CPEC connects China's Kashgar in Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port in Balochistan through a network of roads, railways and highways.

India strongly objects to the route of the CPEC corridor, which goes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

--IANS

soni/bg