Cows walk the ramp to celebrate traditional New Year in Assam

People of Barpeta district Assam state, celebrated the first day of the arrival of traditional New Year on April 15, with a cow fashion show. Cows, revered as a sacred animal in the Hindu belief system, have also been an integral part of the majority agriculture-based culture of India. The celebrations of Assamese New Year, 'Bohag Bihu' span over seven days and the first day is 'Goru Bihu' dedicated to cows. The cows were adorned with accessories, flowers, and colourful clothing before walking on grass ramp amid cheers from visitors. In the neighbouring Siliguri, people came together, dressed up in traditional attires, to celebrate the Bengali New Year as well. The celebrations were marked by worship, folk dancing, and singing.