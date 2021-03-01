CoWIN registration for COVID-19 vaccine: Eligibility and how to register; all you need to know as Phase 2 drive kicks off

Starting >today (Monday, 1 March) senior citizens (those over 60) and those over 45 with comorbidities can register to get inoculated as part of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

According to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of vaccinations in India stands at 1,43,01,266 as on 1 March.

The ministry along with the National Health Authority (NHA) has also published a step by step guide on how to get registered for the vaccination drive.

Follow these steps to register on the CoWIN portal:

Step 1: Visit the official site at www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to select the 'Register Yourself' tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your mobile number and click on 'Get OTP'

Step 5: Once the OTP is validated, a page for 'Registration of Vaccination' will appear

Step 6: Now, fill-up the form by entering all the required details

Step 7: Once the form has been duly filled, click on the 'Register' button at the right hand side bottom half of the page

Step 8: You will receive a confirmation message once the registration is done

Here is the direct link to 'User Manual - Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination Ver 1.1'.

It is important to note that individuals can add more number of people linked with a single mobile number.

Users will have to go to the 'Account Details' section once their registration is complete and click on 'Add more' tab to include more number of individuals.

The government is letting users add as many as three individuals using a single mobile number.

Users can delete participants from the same section too.

Also See: Co-WIN app for admins only, use the portal, Centre tells citizens as glitches hold up vaccination

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Won't take COVID-19 vaccine, say farmer leaders from vulnerable age group

Centre caps COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 per dose, releases list of empanelled private hospitals

Read more on Health by Firstpost.