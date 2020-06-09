Cow in Viral Images the One Injured in HP? No, It’s From Rajasthan

Images from an old incident that took place in Lilamba village in Rajasthan in 2015 are being circulated online with a claim that it shows the pregnant cow who was injured after she was fed food mixed with explosives in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.

The incident in Himachal comes days after the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad sparked a furore.

However, speaking to The Quint, the owner of the cow denied that the images were of his cow and added that his “cow is now in a stable condition”.

You can view the archived version here More

CLAIM

Gaurav Pandhi, national coordinator, digital communications and social media, Congress, too, shared the image claiming to be of the recent Himachal Pradesh incident. He further claimed that the cow has been “killed”.

You can view the archived version here More

Facebook users uploaded the images with the caption: “हिमाचल प्रदेश: गर्भवती गाय को खिलाया विस्फोटक, मुंह में फटने से बुरी तरह जख्मी, इंसान भी अब इंसानियत को खोकर लोग जानवर बनने लगे हैं. सरकार इस तरह हत्यारे लोगों के लिए कड़ी से कड़ी सजा का प्रावधान करे.”

(Translated: Himachal Pradesh: Pregnant cow was fed explosives, was severely injured due to the same, humans have lost humanity and have become animals. The government should impose strictly punish them)

You can view the archived version here More

Asiannet Newsable, too, carried the viral image in an article published on Sunday.