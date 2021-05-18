Covishield vs Covaxin vs Sputnik: BC Aunty’s Class of Vaccines

In March 2021, Bharat Biotech said that the results of its Phase 3 clinical trials had shown that the interim clinical efficacy of ‘Covaxin’ is 81 percent. While that’s an impressive number, the question is, where are the vaccines?



Even the world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has been under tremendous pressure to meet local and international demands as the country battles the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, many states have suspended the vaccination drive for 18-44 year olds due to vaccine shortage.

Now with the entry of the third vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Center, let’s hope India meets its target of vaccinating the entire country by December 2021. For now, let’s evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines available in India and abroad. Watch this video featuring BC Aunty aka Snehil Dexit Mehra for more.

Performer: Snehil Dixit Mehra

Script: Divya Talwar

