In Punjab, Fake Phone Registration Scams Are Costing Workers Crucial Aid

Ranjeet kaur, a construction worker registered with the Punjab government did not receive the state government's aid of Rs 6000 announced during Corona lockdown.

CHANDIGARH, Punjab: Last month, 49-year-old construction worker Ranjit Kaur rushed to the Thuhi village Chaupal in Patiala district of Punjab to meet the ‘Bank Mitras’ who had come to deliver the cash payment announced by the Punjab government as one-time financial assistance to all the registered construction workers in the state.

While some of the assembled workers received the cash, which was paid in two equal installments of Rs 3,000 each in the months of April and May, Kaur and many other registered workers did not receive the money. When she asked, the bank Mitras told her that the money had not been credited to their accounts.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

While Punjab made efforts like these to help struggling workers during the punitive national lockdown that left them unemployed, hundreds of people have not received the crucial financial aid because of reasons including fake registration scams and inefficiency of government systems.

So far, the government has paid out around Rs172 crore to over 2.86 lakh beneficiaries by crediting Rs 6,000 directly into their account. But it’s now unsure how much has actually reached the workers.

The delay in payment has meant that workers across industries such as agriculture, leather, and woolen garments have been forced by hunger to undertake the long, laborious journeys to their hometowns.

Also, following up on a report in The Tribune, HuffPost India confirmed that hundreds of workers registered by the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle of the Union government which is also registering workers simultaneously for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) scheme were listed against a single mobile number, sometimes without the phone owner’s knowledge.

PM-SYM aims to provide an assured monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 from the age of 60 years to workers like street vendors, rickshaw pullers,...

Continue reading on HuffPost