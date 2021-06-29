COVID Vaccine Hesitancy: Villagers Shut Door After Seeing Health Team In Karnataka

In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities in India are making huge efforts to get more and more eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, in certain parts of the country people are hesitant to take the jabs due to a few misconceptions and wrong information. A similar situation has occurred in Karnataka’s Yadgir district. When the team of health workers reached the villages in Yadgir for COVID-19 vaccination, people closed their doors after seeing them.

The health workers and ASHA workers had come to vaccinate people in Kanchagadhahali village of Yadgir district but after seeing them, people closed the doors of their homes. After this, the team rang the bells of people’s houses but they did not open the door.

The videos of this incident have also surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, it is seen that a woman runs away from the team of health workers and closes the door of her house. In another video, another woman is seen shouting at the vaccination team. She was saying that she and her family are completely fit and hence they don’t need the vaccine.

Now, the health officials have decided to use another method to cope with the vaccine hesitancy of the people. Now, officials have decided to vaccinate people, wherever they will be found.

Indumati Patil, District Health Officer of Yadgir said, “There is a misconception among the people that people get sick after getting the vaccine. That’s why people are not ready to get the vaccines. We went to people’s houses, but they closed the doors. That’s why we have now decided that wherever those people are, we will vaccinate there.”

“We gathered information about people registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) and started vaccinating people by visiting farms and other workplaces,” she added.

According to officials, the team, which has worked under the pulse polio vaccination campaign, had experience in carrying the vaccine on two-wheelers. In such a situation, the team went to every place where people were present and vaccinated them against COVID-19.

