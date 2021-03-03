COVID Vaccination Phase 2, Day 3: Prez Kovind Gets His 1st Shot

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, 3 March.

“President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated,” said a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official account.

Meanwhile, in Goa's Sankhali, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was given his first dose of the vaccine at a primary healthcare centre.



"I appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. This will help us eradicate COVID-19 from Goa," he was quoted as saying.

Among others who took the vaccine today were Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

OTHERS WHO RECENTLY GOT THE JAB

Previously, on Tuesday, 2 March, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife Nutan, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



As did National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, among others.

BACKGROUND

India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March, with visuals of the vaccine drive emerging from several parts of the country.

In this phase of vaccination, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.



Meanwhile, the Centre, on Tuesday, 2 March, permitted all private hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine if they adhere to the laid out norms.

