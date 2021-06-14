Covid vaccination going on successfully in Delhi at rapid pace: Rai

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Environment Minister Gopai on Monday said Covid vaccination in the national capital is going on 'successfully at a rapid pace' and the Delhi government's target is to administer jabs to the maximum number of people.

Rai said vaccination is the only way to save lives of people.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, vaccination is taking place at a rapid pace at all the centres, whether for people above 45 years or those in the 18-44 age group.

'At all these centres, vaccination of people above 45 years have begun along with the people of age 18-44. The target of the Delhi government is to vaccinate as many people as possible in the coming days because vaccination is the only way to save the lives of people,' a statement quoting Rai said.

Rai also inspected several vaccination centres in the capital, including the Canterbury Public School at Vijay Park and the Government Boys Senior Secondary School at North Ghonda in Subhash Mohalla of Babarpur, the statement said.

Earlier these centres were vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 years, but have now started vaccinating people above 45 years as well, he said.

He said the Kejriwal government has launched the initiative of vaccination in every booth across Delhi and the work is going on successfully.

'The citizens of Delhi and India want seamless vaccination. Earlier when the central government was not providing adequate number of vaccines to the states, citizens raised their voice.

'It's their right to get vaccines. At such a critical time, the Centre sent vaccines to other nations but not to the states. We raised questions against such an act,' the minister alleged.