Covid vaccination drive 2.0 | All you need to know

Today is a very important day as far as India's fight against Coronavirus is concerned. Today second and a very important phase of vaccination drive is going to begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. PM Modi also appealed to all those who are going to be eligible in this phase of vaccination drive to get themselves vaccinated to make India corona free.

Here's what you should do to yourself vaccinated:

1. Who is eligible?

People above 45 years of age with co-morbidities. Everyone above 60 years of age.

2. How to register?

Self-registration or onsite registration or Cohort registration.

3. Where can you get the vaccine?

10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat. 687 hospitals under CGHS.

4. How much will it cost?

It is free in Government centres. Price in private centres capped at Rs250 per dose.

5. Important for people within 45-59 years of age.

Need a certificate with details of co-morbidities.

Watch for more details!

