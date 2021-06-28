COVID unlock: Gyms in Delhi reopen with 50 pc capacity

A man gets his temperature checked before entering a gym. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Gyms in the national capital opened with 50 per cent capacity from Monday onwards as the city slowly recovers from the impact of the second COVID-19 wave.

The Delhi government had lifted restrictions earlier on Saturday after almost two months of a COVID-induced lockdown, allowing gyms to open while maintaining protocol and strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behavior.

Many are enthusiastic about returning to gyms after being cooped up in their homes for several weeks, unable to even visit parks during the lockdown.

Gyms owners say that all precautions are being taken, including thermal checks, sanitisation, and social distancing.

"People are enthusiastic about returning to gyms. We are taking all precautions including sanitisation at regular intervals," a gym owner told ANI.

In the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), marriages have also been permitted at banquet halls and other halls with maximum 50 persons. As per the guideline, owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels and gymnasiums/yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises.

According to a health bulletin, Delhi reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, 285 recoveries and four deaths on Sunday.

There are currently 1,568 active cases. As many as 14,07,401 recoveries and 24,965 deaths have been reported so far. With 74,198 samples tested for COVID in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stands at 0.12 per cent. (ANI)