COVID Surge: Summer Vacations in Delhi Schools to Begin Tomorrow

The Delhi government on Monday, 19 April, announced that summer vacations in its schools will now begin from 20 April, in stead of 11 May, as originally decided.

This decision comes amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, and the second wave of the pandemic raging across the nation.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 24 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order, as per PTI.

Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.

Also Read: 6-Day Lockdown Begins in Delhi: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

MEANWHILE

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press briefing, announced that the national capital will go under a six-day lockdown beginning Monday night, 19 April till Monday morning, 26 April.

The curfew will start from 10 pm on 19 April and will go on till 5 am on 26 April.

However, during the week-long lockdown, essential services, food services and medical services will continue.



Meanwhile, hundreds of migrant workers in India's national capital, New Delhi, were seen rushing to bus stops and railway stations in hopes of getting home, for fear of lockdown extension.

Also Read: Lockdown in Delhi From 10 pm Tonight Till Monday 5 am: CM Kejriwal

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.COVID Surge: Summer Vacations in Delhi Schools to Begin TomorrowRaina, Rayudu, MSD Out Off Sakariya as CSK Post 188/9 v Rajasthan . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.