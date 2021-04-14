Covid Surge: Remdesivir Production to Be Increased, Costs Cut

Following reports of lack of availability of the anti-viral drug, the production of Remdesivir will be ramped up and its prices will be reduced, the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer said on Wednesday, 14 April.

Following a meeting with the national drug controller and the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, as well as the stakeholders last month, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the government's move "will ramp up production capacity for manufacturing to around 80 lakh vials a month”.

"Manufacturers of Remdesivir are to reduce the price to less than Rs 3,500 by the end of this week," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

At present, the total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.8 lakh vials per month, the ministry informed.

It added that fast-track approval has been granted for seven additional sites having a production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to six manufacturers and another 30 lakh vials per month production is also lined up.

"National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of the drug," the Ministry stated.

Also Read: Amid Kumbh Mela, Haridwar Reports 1,000 COVID-19 Cases in 2 Days

The injectable drug used on COVID-19 patients is being rapidly sold in several states as COVID-19 infections are surging.

The shortage of Remdesivir in the market was due to its production slowing down when the cases decreased in February, Union health Minster Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday, Livemint reported.

Additionally, Enforcement Authorities of states and the central government have been directed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to take prompt action to curb blackmarketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir.

Also Read: Tablighi vs Kumbh: The Politics of Selective COVID-19 Policing

. Read more on India by The Quint.Covid Surge: Remdesivir Production to Be Increased, Costs CutWe Tell Our Stories Ourselves: Young Bahujan Artists on Instagram . Read more on India by The Quint.