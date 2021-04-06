COVID Surge: Night Curfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am Till 30 Apr

Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April in the wake of the COVID situation, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, 6 April.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has been rapidly rising over the last couple of days. On Monday, the national capital reported 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths.

