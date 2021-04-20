COVID Surge | Migrant Labourers Leave Delhi Amid Fear of Extension in Lockdown
Hundreds of migrant workers in India's national capital, New Delhi, were seen rushing to bus stops and railway stations in hopes of getting home ahead of the six-day lockdown, which was imposed from 10 pm on Monday, 19 April. Despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the migrant labours to not leave Delhi, visuals emerging from bus-stops and nearby areas show that the fear of starvation is greater than the fear of catching a COVID infection.