Will the Covid surge gain momentum? | Dr NK Arora speaks to Times Now | EXCLUSIVE

As Covid 19 cases continue to rise in India, an exclusive conversation with Dr NK Arora, Chair Covid sub-committee of NTAGI about the current situation of Covid 19 in the country, continues. He also suggests ways by which the virus can be curbed

Speaking on the issue, Dr NK Arora said, “Health system is prepared to handle additional COVID patients as well” Suggesting ways to curb the coronavirus surge in the country, particularly in certain States, Dr NK Arora said, “We need now national, State & district leadership to come up and encourage, motivate the community to come back again together for this purpose (COVID norms).”Watch out!