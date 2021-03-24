COVID situation in Punjab, Maharashtra of grave concern: Centre

New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on March 24, the Secretary the Union Health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, spoke about the two states of India which are of grave concern in terms of recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Bhushan said, “Two states are of grave concern that have shown a recent surge in cases-Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting huge number of cases in proportion to its population.” “Besides them, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are of concern too. Gujarat reporting around 1,700 cases daily and MP around 1500 cases. Most cases in Gujarat concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. In MP, it is concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul,” he added.