COVID Situation Grim, Delhi Dy CM Writes to Centre for Army’s Help

With the number of daily coronavirus cases in Delhi continuing to remain high and the availability of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines running scarce, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, calling for assistance by the Army to help with the situation.

The counsel for the Delhi government, Rahul Mehra, on Monday told the Delhi High Court about the letter dated 2 May by Sisodia to Rajnath Singh.

The court is hearing the matter pertaining to the supply of oxygen in the hospitals of the national capital.

"Since the entire health infrastructure machinery is overwhelmed with the management of the existing hospitals and the upcoming COVID hospitals, it will be a timely help to the people of Delhi if the Ministry of Defence, with the considerable resources at its command, is tasked with the responsibility to provide and man the additional COVID health facilities as per the current projections," Sisodia reportedly said in the letter.

The letter comes as Delhi continues to report over 20,000 new coronavirus cases daily. On Sunday, the national capital reported 20,394 fresh infections and 407 deaths.

Also Read: Can Indian Armed Forces Help Ramp-up Fight Against COVID?

. Read more on India by The Quint.KKR’S Varun & Warrier Test Positive, RCB Match Postponed: BCCI DMK’s MK Stalin, The Leader-in-Waiting for Decades Wins Tamil Nadu . Read more on India by The Quint.