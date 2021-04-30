Covid Second Wave: India Reporting over 2 Deaths a Minute, 4 Cases per Second

The unrelenting second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is becoming worse by the day with India reporting more and more deaths and cases. As of Friday, India is reporting over two deaths and close to 270 fresh cases per minute on an average, data from the union ministry of health suggests. Further, over four cases are reported each second, the data says.

On Friday, India reported 3,86,452 new Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day rise so far. The fresh cases have pushed the country’s total tally of cases to 1.87 crore.

India also reported a record number of deaths in a day. With 3,498 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the country’s death toll due to the pandemic increased to 2.08 lakh, the ministry says.

As of today, India’s active caseload stands at 31.70 lakh.

Since April 1, India has reported 45,403 deaths. Of these, 27,800 deaths – or more than half – have been reported since April 21, the government data says.

Since April 21, India has been reporting close to two deaths per minute on an average.

Of the 3,498 new fatalities reported on Friday, 77.44 per cent was from 10 states.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties, with 771. Delhi followed with 395 daily deaths.

Maharashtra, the worst-impacted state, is reporting 32 deaths per hour, while the national capital is reporting over 16 deaths per hour.

Further, since April 1, India has reported 65.41 lakh cases. Of these, 31.46 lakh cases have been reported in the last 10 days.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 10 states account for a 73.05 per cent load – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159. It is followed by Kerala with 38,607 while Uttar Pradesh reported 35,104 new cases.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here