COVID-Positive Milkha Singh and Wife Improving: Family Statement

There is steady improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals, read a family statement issued late on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However, he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard," the family statement notified.



"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family added.

The distinguished athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games victor but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.

