COVID-Infected Trump Removes Mask on Return, Gasps for Breath

"I learnt a lot about the coronavirus," said US President Donald Trump addressing the American people in a video, on his return to White House after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Centre on Monday, 5 October.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't let it take over your lives," he said, continuing to dismiss the pandemic that has killed over 200,000 individuals in the US alone. However, the elaborate Twitter video captured his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, also showed Trump gasping for breath, as he removed his mask for photo ops.

"Now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know," he continued, in the video.

Fine or Not Fine, Asks Twitter

People on Twitter, too, pointed that Trump was gasping for breath and asked whether he was actually fine.

trump: I am fine! don’t be scared of covid! don’t let it dominate your lives!



also trump literally gasping for air: pic.twitter.com/QEcZmhIGqF



— (@itsjustanx) October 6, 2020

Netizens took to Twitter to voice their opinions, as '#COVIDIOT" and "Gasping" trended.

We are afraid of the Covidiot in chief. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 5, 2020

Infectious orange demon gasping for air before infecting more people.pic.twitter.com/zrbwSHxNLu — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 6, 2020

Before his discharge from the medical centre, Trump's medical team refused to answer the question of when he last tested positive. “I don’t want to go backwards,” Conley told reporters at Monday’s news briefing at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

