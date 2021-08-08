Covid Fines in Delhi: From 25 Cr in June to 36 Cr in July, Capital Sees Stringent Enforcement of Norms

The Delhi Police has collected Rs 36.2 crore for Covid-related violations in the national capital in July. This is reportedly an increase of a whopping Rs 11 crore from June’s collections, according to a report by The Times of India. The figures, which were presented by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a pandemic review meeting held on Friday, indicated a stricter enforcement of Covid norms after the Delhi government allowed relaxations in economic activities. The fines amounted to Rs 25.2 crore in June and Rs 15.1 crore in May.

“The district authorities have been asked not to tolerate violations because they pose a risk to the health and life of others,” the report quoted a government official as saying.

The DDMA had allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with full seating capacity from July 26, while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes were permitted to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

As per official data Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal, the Delhi Police has issued over two lakh challans between April 19 and August 6 this year to those found violating Covid guidelines.

Of the 2,00,691 challans, 1,69,659 challans were issued to those not wearing mask, 26,744 to those found violating social distancing norms, 1,842 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, etc, 1,562 for holding large public gatherings or congregations and 884 for spitting.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, announced reopening of all weekly markets from August 9 with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Kejriwal said in a tweet that the government is concerned about the livelihoods of poor people and urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour when the markets reopen.

Delhi recorded 72 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here