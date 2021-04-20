COVID Effect: US CDC Advises Citizens Against Travelling to India

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the United States’ Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a travel advisory for citizens, asking them to avoid travel to the country. This comes in light of their assessment of the COVID-19 situation in India as “very high” risk.

In a statement, the CDC said, “Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India.”

The CDC further said that citizens should get fully vaccinated before travelling to India. “All travelers should wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds, and frequently wash their hands,” the statement read.

According to the health body, fully vaccinated travellers do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless the destination requires it. Further, it said that one would not have to self-quarantine after their arrival in the United States.

UK Puts India on Travel ‘Red List’

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Monday added India to its travel 'red list' amid the surge in COVID cases in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in India.

Earlier, in the evening, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi, citing an unrelenting surge in COVID cases in the country.

As per Health Secretary Matt Hancock, all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals has been banned temporarily.

“We’ve taken the difficult, but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they’ve been in India in the previous 10 days,” Britain Health Minister Matt Hancock told their Parliament.

According to the new order, people coming from red-list nations – which includes Pakistan and Bangladesh – must pay hefty amounts to stay at a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days.

