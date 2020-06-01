COVID: Delhi Seals Borders for 1 Week, Essential Services Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for one week, starting Monday, 1 June. However, essential services will be still allowed, he added.

Kejriwal’s announcement comes after the Centre’s new guidelines allowed inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods without any restrictions.

However, the Centre has also allowed district-level administrations to ban such travel if required, to contain the spread of coronavirus. It added that the district administration has to announce such restrictions in advance if it chooses to impose them.

“Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,” Kejriwal said, in a press conference.

His announcement comes just hours after the Gurugram District Administration said that it will reopen its borders with New Delhi. The Delhi-Gurugram border has been “completely sealed” by the state government since April, after the state cited the rising number of coronavirus cases.

However, the Noida administration said that its borders with Delhi will continue to remain sealed as 42 percent of coronavirus cases in the city were traced back to the national capital.

(This copy will be updated with more details.)

