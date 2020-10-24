COVID: Delhi Schools Won’t Reopen for Now, Clarifies CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 24 October, said that schools in the national capital that have been shut since March will not be opening in October. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, the chief minister clarified that “schools are not reopening for now.”

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that schools in the national capital will remain shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic till 31 October.

In its ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines issued earlier this month, the Centre had allowed phased reopening of schools and other educational institutions from 15 October, only after consent from parents.

The Centre had asserted that students should not be forced to attend classes, and those who choose to not go should be able to attend lectures online.

The guidelines also said that schools should not conduct assessments for at least two-three weeks after reopening. Proper pen-and-paper tests will be discouraged to “ensure emotional well-being of students,” the guidelines said.

“Assessments in the form of role plays, choreography, class quiz, puzzles and games, brochure designing, presentations, journals, portfolios, etc, may be preferred over routine pen-paper testing,” the ministry said.

